Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today at uhsrugcounselling.com

Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana will release Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 14, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 3 and can be checked by all candidates who have registered for the counselling round through the official site of uhsrugcounselling.com.

Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today

Candidates can deposit the provisional tuition fees online from September 14 to September 18, 2023.

The document verification will be done from September 19 to September 20, 2023. The last date for joining or reporting in the allotted institute is till September 21, 2023.

Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of uhsrugcounselling.com.

Click on Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana.

