Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana, has released the Haryana NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2. Candidates who have registered for Round 2 can check the results through the official website of Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Haryana NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 out at uhsrugcounselling.com, link here

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The official notice reads, “Provisional Merit List cum Allotment of seats of the Candidates who have applied for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Government/Government Aided/Private Medical and Dental Educational Institutions in the State of Haryana including those under Private Universities-SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram; Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Sadhopur, Ambala; Al-Falah University (Minority Private University); Sanskaram School of Medical Sciences, Jhajjar under Sanskaram University for Academic Session 2026-27.”

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Those candidates who will be allotted a seat can deposit the provisional tuition fee through the admission web portal from September 14 to September 16, 2026. The physical document verification of candidates who have been allotted a seat provisionally and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee will be done from September 17 to September 19, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates can download the provisional admission letter after successful document verification from September 17 to September 20, 2026. The last date of joining/reporting in the allotted institute is September 20, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates can download the provisional admission letter after successful document verification from September 17 to September 20, 2026. The last date of joining/reporting in the allotted institute is September 20, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Direct link to check Haryana NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2

Haryana NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak at uhsrugcounselling.com. Click on Haryana NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your provisional allotment result will be displayed. Check the provisional allotment result. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.