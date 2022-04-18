Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU B.Ed & B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance: Last date to register extended

IGNOU B.Ed & B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration of B.Ed and B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Exams for January 2022 session to April 24, 2022.
IGNOU was scheduled to close the registration process for B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exam and B.Ed entrance exam on April 17.(HT file)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Interested Candidates who have still not applied, can register for B.Ed Entrance Exam at sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed. For B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Exam, applicants can apply through the link: ignounursing.samarth.edu.in

The instructions to fill the application form are provided on these links.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam or B.Ed Entrance Exam link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill in the application form.

Once done make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Note: For more related details visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

