admissions

IGNOU January 2021 session registration deadline extended, here’s how to apply

IGNOU January 2021 session registration date has been extended. Candidates can now apply for various UG and PG posts through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 01:29 PM IST
IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration deadline for IGNOU January 2021 session. The last date to register for various UG and PG programmes is April 30, 2021. Candidates can register for various courses in regular distance mode through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The registration date has been extended for all courses except certificate, semester-based, merit-based programs. A total of 16 courses are offered by IGNOU through online mode. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can follow these simple steps given below.

How to apply

• Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on IGNOU January 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can fill in the necessary details.

• Make the payment of course fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Documents Required

Candidates will need a scanned copy of the photograph, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificate, category certificate, and BPL certificate, if below the poverty line.

The application fees have to be paid by the candidates through online mode – debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Topics
ignou last date extended ignou notification ignou.ac.in ignou january session
