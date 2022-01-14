IGNOU launches MA in Journalism and Mass Communication programme online

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday, January 14 launched MA in Journalism and Mass Communication (MAJMC) programme online. According to a press statement issued by IGNOU, the programme will also be available to international students and will start from January 2022 admission cycle.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU launched the online MAJMC programme, the statement issued by the university said. In his inaugural address, the VC said that MAJMC Online programme is futuristic and encompasses all the core areas of journalism and mass communication. He also said that apart from English, the University will launch MAJMC in regional languages such as Hindi and other languages.

Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, emphasised the unique characteristics of MAJMC, which encompasses varied media courses that might be useful to all kind of the students.

Students should go to majmc.ignouonline.ac.in to check details. They can enroll in MAJMC online programme through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

