IGNOU TEE June 2022: Registration process for online programs ends on Jan 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for IGNOU TEE June 2022 on January 2, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Term End Examination for June 2022 can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for online programmes is till January 15, 2023. To apply online candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU TEE June 2022

IGNOU TEE June 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU TEE June 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get link to proceed with application form.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your registration has been completed.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The prescribed exam fee is Rs. 200/- per course for the students appearing in the Territory of India. US$20 per course for the students wish to appear in the term end examination outside the Territory of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}