The Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar has started the registration process for Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme. The two year MBA program is designed for working professionals seeking to accelerate their leadership trajectory in an increasingly complex global business environment.

IIM Amritsar Admission 2026: Executive MBA program registration opens for 6th batch

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The sixth cohort was formally announced at an event by Prof. Samir K. Srivastava, Director, IIM Amritsar, in the presence of Prof. Vartika Dutta, Chairperson – Executive MBA, alongside senior faculty and institutional leaders.

IIT Madras Admission 2026: MTech, MSc and MA programs application process begins, apply link here

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the programme follows a blended learning format, combining interactive online sessions with three on-campus immersive modules in Amritsar and an international experience in Denmark. The Denmark immersion, delivered through a structured executive bootcamp, places participants within a distinct business ecosystem, offering direct exposure to models of sustainable growth, innovation- led enterprises and collaborative governance frameworks.

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{{^usCountry}} The program is designed for mid career managers to senior leaders and entrepreneurs, with experience spanning three to over fifteen years across industries such as information technology, consulting, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing and the public sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The program is designed for mid career managers to senior leaders and entrepreneurs, with experience spanning three to over fifteen years across industries such as information technology, consulting, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing and the public sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While speaking about the program, Prof. Samir K. Srivastava, Director, IIM Amritsar said, “At IIM Amritsar, we view executive education as a transformative journey that extends well beyond the acquisition of managerial knowledge. The Executive MBA is designed to cultivate globally aware, ethically grounded leaders who can interpret complexity and act with clarity. By integrating international immersion, applied learning and rigorous academic inquiry, we continue to advance our commitment to excellence and future-ready leadership", read the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking about the program, Prof. Samir K. Srivastava, Director, IIM Amritsar said, “At IIM Amritsar, we view executive education as a transformative journey that extends well beyond the acquisition of managerial knowledge. The Executive MBA is designed to cultivate globally aware, ethically grounded leaders who can interpret complexity and act with clarity. By integrating international immersion, applied learning and rigorous academic inquiry, we continue to advance our commitment to excellence and future-ready leadership", read the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

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