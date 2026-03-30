IIT Madras Admission 2026: MTech, MSc and MA programs application process begins, apply link here
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has opened the application process for MTech, MSc and MA programs for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates who want to apply for the programs can find the direct link through the official website of IIT Madras at iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply online is April 27, 2026.
IIT Madras offers a wide range of M.Tech. programmes across disciplines such as Aerospace Engineering, Data Science and AI, Electric Vehicles, Robotics, Semiconductor Materials Technology, and Ocean Engineering, and among other fields. The institute also offers M.A. programmes in English Studies, Development Studies, Economics, and Public Policy, along with M.Sc. programmes in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
Eligibility Criteria
As per the official press statement , the eligible candidates include GATE-qualified applicants (2024, 2025 or 2026), IIT graduates with a CGPA of 8.0 and above, sponsored candidates from recognised organisations, and other categories such as QIP and defence-sponsored candidates. Admissions for M.Sc. programmes will be conducted through the JAM examination, while M.A. admissions are also routed through GATE for eligible candidates.
While speaking about the programs, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras offers 34 different M tech programs encompassing both core and interdisciplinary areas in engineering and technology with internship opportunities. We also offer MA in four different programs. A total of 735 seats in MTech and 100 seats in MA are available. We invite GATE qualified candidates from across the country to apply for these programs and grow with our innovative ecosystem.”
The M.Tech. Programmes are designed with a flexible credit-based structure that combines core courses, electives, and project work, allowing students to tailor their learning experience. Students also benefit from opportunities to undertake industry-linked projects, participate in sponsored research, and, in select cases, pursue international research collaborations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT Madras.
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