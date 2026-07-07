IIM Calcutta Senior Management Program 2026 registration begins, working professionals can apply

IIM Calcutta has invited applications for the 27th batch of its Senior Management Programme. The 12-month executive programme has been designed for working professionals who have at least 10 years of experience and wish to take on higher leadership roles in their organisations. Through this programme, participants will be given an opportunity to improve their management knowledge, strengthen decision-making skills, and gain a better understanding of business strategy. Learning will be conducted through live online classes along with two five-day campus visits at IIM Calcutta.

IIM Calcutta Senior Management Program 2026 registration begins for experienced professionals, details here (PTI)

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The programme has been created for senior managers, general managers, directors, vice presidents, business heads, project managers, entrepreneurs and other experienced professionals. Different areas of management such as strategy, finance, marketing, human resources, governance, leadership and business law will be covered during the course. A capstone project will also be completed by participants so that the knowledge gained during the programme can be applied to practical business situations.

The teaching process will be supported through interactive sessions, case studies, business simulations, role plays and expert lectures. During the campus modules, participants will be provided with opportunities to interact with faculty members and professionals from different industries. Valuable networking and peer learning will also be encouraged throughout the programme.

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{{^usCountry}} Applicants must hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree from a recognised university or institution approved by UGC, AICTE, AIU or DEB, with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks. On successful completion of the programme, participants will also be provided with IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status, allowing them to become part of a large professional alumni network. IIM Nagpur’s Post Graduate Certificate Programme for Emerging CFOs: Build strategic, digital-ready finance leadership {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applicants must hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree from a recognised university or institution approved by UGC, AICTE, AIU or DEB, with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks. On successful completion of the programme, participants will also be provided with IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status, allowing them to become part of a large professional alumni network. IIM Nagpur’s Post Graduate Certificate Programme for Emerging CFOs: Build strategic, digital-ready finance leadership {{/usCountry}}

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According to IIM Calcutta, the programme has been designed to help experienced professionals prepare for larger responsibilities in today’s fast-changing business environment. Greater focus will be given to strategic thinking, leadership development and practical business learning. Professionals from sectors such as information technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing and human resources are expected to benefit from the programme. Applications are now being accepted for the new batch, and eligible candidates can apply as per the admission process announced by the institute.

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