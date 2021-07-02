Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IIM Jammu Admission 2021: Exe MBA program launched for working professionals
admissions

IIM Jammu Admission 2021: Exe MBA program launched for working professionals

IIM Jammu has launched an Executive MBS program for working professionals. The programme is for those candidates who were unable to complete their Master's program.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Indian Institute of Management, IIM Jammu has launched an Executive MBA program for working professionals. The two-year program is highly useful to the participants who were unable to complete their Master’s program due to some reasons. Interested candidates can check and apply for the program through the official site of IIM Jammu on iimj.ac.in.

Working executives from industry, corporates, government organizations, armed/paramilitary forces, NGOs, and entrepreneurs with a minimum work experience of three years are eligible to apply. EMBA in blended mode provides an opportunity to such experienced professionals with minimal disruption to their work routine and personal pursuits.

The learning mode of this program will be blending mode- that is on-campus and online learning modules speard over six terms in two years. The first year will focus on the foundation courses, and the second year will have the advanced courses. In each of the program trimesters, the participants will have one week of campus visits to discuss and experience the classroom learning module, and the rest of the module will be completed in online mode.

Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks equivalent CGPA from recognised University or Institute to apply for the program. The candidates with CAT/GMAT/GRE score obtained during the past three years may be exempted from the IIMJAT 2021.

Topics
iim admissions indian institute of management education
