IIM Lucknow offers a full-fledged PG program in Sustainable Management

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow aims to develop management professionals with a holistic perspective on economic, social, and environmental issues through its Post Graduate Program in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM).

The curriculum offers specialised courses on principles of sustainable management, sustainability measurement and reporting, systems thinking, lifecycle management, stakeholder management and public policy..(File Photo)

In addition to offering general management courses, PGP-SM's curriculum offers specialised courses on principles of sustainable management, sustainability measurement and reporting, systems thinking, lifecycle management, stakeholder management and public policy. The program enables professionals to understand the ever-evolving and interactive nature of these sustainability challenges and come up with integrated, holistic solutions.

“This program aims to develop managers with evolved consciousness and skills to contribute towards a sustainable society," said Prof Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow.

According to IIM Lucknow, the key features of this program include:

Case study methodology: PGP-SM course pedagogy emphasises learning through extensive case study discussions, presentations, and role play, creating an interactive learning environment within classrooms.

International immersion program: In the second year of the program, students are exposed to global pioneers from world-renowned universities such as Copenhagen Business School (Denmark), Linnaeus University (Sweden), Maastricht University (Netherlands), as well as visits to organizations like IKEA, VOLVO, Electrolux & Xylem.

Integrated projects with industry: IIM Lucknow has a strong industry connect. The program offers a unique 9-month-long integrated live project that provides hands-on experience to students and an opportunity to apply the classroom learnings in the field.

Batch diversity: PGP-SM has professionals from diverse backgrounds, such as IT, chemicals, construction, power, fashion, medicine & social sectors.

“Top consulting firms like McKinsey, Accenture, E&Y, KPMG and PWC, along with other major companies, hire our students with an average salary of Rs. 30 lakhs per annum, and we have a 100% placement record," said Prof Ashish Aggarwal, Chairman, PGP-SM, IIM Lucknow.