IISER Admission 2023: IAT 2023 examination on June 17, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2023 02:42 PM IST

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) will be held on June 17.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will conduct the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17. The application portal will open on April 15.

IISER 2023 eligibility criteria:

The Class XII (or equivalent) exam with a science stream must have been passed in 2022 or 2023 by candidates from any board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).

For their Class 12 (or equivalent) exam, candidates must have taken a minimum of three subjects Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

IISER 2023 applictaion fee:

Those applying under the General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories must pay 2,000.

Candidates who fall under the SC/ST, disabled, or registered Kashmiri migrants categories must pay 1,000.

IISER 2023 examination pattern:

The AT will have 60 questions, 15 from each of the following categories: biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics. 180 minutes will be allotted for the test's questions.

