IIT Guwahati launches Bachelor's programme in data science and AI
admissions

IIT Guwahati launches Bachelor’s programme in data science and AI

A Bachelor’s degree in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence will open up several career options like Data Engineering, Data Analytics, Data Architects, among others, for the students.
The first batch of 20 students for this programme will be admitted through the ongoing JEE Advanced 2021 counseling process.(Agencies)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 03:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Indian Institute of Guwahati is starting B.Tech programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from the coming academic year.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the institute said that the first batch of 20 students will be admitted through the ongoing JEE Advanced 2021 counseling process.

According to the press statement, the new program is designed to train students in topics related to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI), with emphasis on relevant courses from other disciplines of science and engineering such as Computer Science, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Statistics.

This DSAI programme will be offered by the newly established Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Guwahati.

Speaking about the programme, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This new B. Tech. program on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence being offered by IIT Guwahati will be very attractive to train next generation Data Scientists and Technologists for future predictions in multiple domains of business, technology implementation, healthcare sector, disaster management, policy formulation and manage large data sets irrespective of the field they work in their careers. The vast opportunities that this field offers will fulfill the demands of having sufficiently qualified graduates to serve the nation in the future in areas requiring expertise in AI and Data Analytics.”

