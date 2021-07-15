Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee to conduct exam on February 13, apply from Aug 30

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:44 PM IST
IIT JAM 2022 online application begins from August 30(HT File)

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee will be conducting Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM on February 13, 2022. JAM 2022 Online application will be available from Monday, August 30, 2021. The last date for the online submission of the online application form and uploading of Documents on the Website is Monday, October 11.

As per the information available on the official website of IIT Roorkee the JAM 2022 examination will be conducted online.

The JAM 2022 admit cards will be available on the online application portal from Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The result for the JAM 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

JAM 2020 Examination pattern: The JAM 2022 examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test Mode for all the Test Papers.

JAM 2022 Examination subjects: JAM 2022 will have 7 test papers i.e. Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

All seven JAM 2022 Test Papers will be objective type, with three types of questions: I Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

