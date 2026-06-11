The Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, has launched a new B.Tech program 'Unified Engineering' for JEE advanced candidates. This newly launched 4-year engineering program is designed to break away from traditional departmental boundaries and equip students with interdisciplinary skills.

IIT Jammu launches new B.Tech program 'Unified engineering' focused on AI, Robotics and future technologies

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the press statement issued by the Institute, the new B.Tech course offers a completely redesigned curriculum focused on learning by doing. Instead of studying engineering in isolated departments, students will learn to connect the dots across multiple fields to solve complex, real-world problems.

IIT Mandi launches B.Tech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering

This course comes at a time when advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, smart mobility and sustainable technologies are increasingly requiring engineers to work across multiple domains rather than within a single discipline.

Dr. Navneet Kumar, Program Chair, UE, IIT Jammu said, ""We wanted to create a program where learning feels like an active engineering experience rather than a classroom chore. Unified Engineering is built to give students the mindset, skills and adaptability they need to lead the next generation of tech innovation", read the press statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The program is fully supported by IIT Jammu’s active placement network and its upcoming innovation park. This ensures students get direct exposure to startups, research opportunities and top global companies, including: Amazon, Samsung, Intel, Siemens, ABB, Nokia, TCS, IBM, Dell Technologies, Flipkart, HP, and Hitachi Energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The program is fully supported by IIT Jammu’s active placement network and its upcoming innovation park. This ensures students get direct exposure to startups, research opportunities and top global companies, including: Amazon, Samsung, Intel, Siemens, ABB, Nokia, TCS, IBM, Dell Technologies, Flipkart, HP, and Hitachi Energy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Graduates of the program will be prepared for versatile, cross-functional roles such as systems engineers, product development engineers, automation specialists and AI professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Graduates of the program will be prepared for versatile, cross-functional roles such as systems engineers, product development engineers, automation specialists and AI professionals. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON