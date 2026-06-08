IIT Mandi launches B.Tech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering

IIT Mandi has introduced three new undergraduate programmes: B.Tech in Quantum Science and Engineering, B.Tech in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics, and B.Tech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics. These programmes have been added to the institute's academic offerings from the upcoming academic session. The selection process includes a group discussion and/or personal interview after the basic screening process based on eligibility criteria. (Official website)

The B.Tech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering has been introduced at the institute. The programme has been structured around subjects such as quantum computing, quantum communication, sensing technologies, advanced materials, hardware engineering, computer science, mathematics, and artificial intelligence. Training in areas related to quantum technologies is intended to be provided through the curriculum.

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The second program, the B.Tech programme in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics, has also been launched. In this programme, agricultural engineering concepts have been combined with technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), remote sensing, automation, and data analytics. Practical learning is expected to be supported through laboratory work, field training, internships, and research projects. Exposure to industry-related applications is also planned through collaborations with agri-tech companies and startups.

Another programme, B.Tech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics, has been introduced under the School of Chemical Sciences. In this programme, chemical engineering principles have been integrated with computational modelling, process simulation, machine learning, and data science. Opportunities to pursue minors or double majors in other disciplines have also been incorporated into the academic structure.

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According to the institute, the three programmes have been designed with an interdisciplinary approach. Subjects related to engineering, science, and data-driven technologies have been incorporated into the curricula. Through these programmes, undergraduate students are intended to receive education in emerging technology areas. Graduates from these programmes are expected to find opportunities in research, industry, higher education, and technology-based fields.