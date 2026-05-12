Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has started the registration process for IIT Madras BS Admission 2026. Interested candidates can apply for the BS degree program on the official website of IIT Madras at study.iitm.ac.in. The registration window will close on May 31, 2026.

IIT Madras BS Admission 2026: Registration begins at iitm.ac.in, apply by May 31

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The course offers four distinct programs, namely BS in Data Science and Applications, BS in Electronic Systems, BS in Management and Data Science, and BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology, the degrees are uniquely structured to be pursued either as standalone qualifications or alongside a regular college degree.

The Institute has designed the course in such a way that will be accessible to a wider and more diverse learner base. Anyone who has completed Class 12 can apply.

According to a press statement issued by the Institute, the programs are delivered primarily online, with in-person examinations conducted at centres across India to ensure academic rigour and flexibility. Learners can progress at their own pace and benefit from multiple exit options, including Certificate, Diploma, or Degree pathways depending on their academic and career goals.

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{{^usCountry}} A highlight of the BS Degree Programs is their compatibility with other undergraduate courses. Students pursuing BCom, BSc, BBA, or Engineering degrees can simultaneously enrol in the IIT Madras BS programs, allowing them to strengthen their analytical, technical, and decision-making capabilities alongside their core academic discipline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A highlight of the BS Degree Programs is their compatibility with other undergraduate courses. Students pursuing BCom, BSc, BBA, or Engineering degrees can simultaneously enrol in the IIT Madras BS programs, allowing them to strengthen their analytical, technical, and decision-making capabilities alongside their core academic discipline. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the programs, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said, “These BS Degree Programs are designed to give students flexibility without compromising on quality. We are seeing a growing need for learners to build strong foundations in data, technology, and interdisciplinary thinking, regardless of their primary degree. This program allows students to access IIT Madras-level learning while pursuing other academic or professional paths, thereby significantly enhancing their career opportunities", read the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the programs, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said, “These BS Degree Programs are designed to give students flexibility without compromising on quality. We are seeing a growing need for learners to build strong foundations in data, technology, and interdisciplinary thinking, regardless of their primary degree. This program allows students to access IIT Madras-level learning while pursuing other academic or professional paths, thereby significantly enhancing their career opportunities", read the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

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