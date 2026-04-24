IIT Madras's SWAYAM plus launches 3 new AI courses for beginners, registration begins

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras led digital learning platform SWAYAM Plus in collaboration with IITM Pravartak has launched 3 new AI courses. The registration process has commenced and the link is available at swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, launches new 'AI For All' courses at an event on campus

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The registration process will end on May 10, 2026.

The newly launched courses — AI for Aspiring Engineers, AI for Administrators, and Prompt Engineering — are designed as beginner-friendly programmes requiring no prior coding or AI experience.

As per a press statement issued by IIT Madras, the courses were launched by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, during a campus event marking two years of SWAYAM Plus operations. It brought together stakeholders from government, industry, academia and the learner community. The occasion also recognised leading industry partners, higher education institutions and top-performing learners for their contributions and achievements on the platform.

26 aspirants bag perfect 100 score in JEE-Main

About The Courses

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{{^usCountry}} AI for Aspiring Engineers aims to equip students transitioning from school to engineering with foundational skills in Python, AI, and Machine Learning using real engineering datasets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AI for Aspiring Engineers aims to equip students transitioning from school to engineering with foundational skills in Python, AI, and Machine Learning using real engineering datasets. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} AI for Administrators focuses on enabling management professionals to make informed decisions using AI, Machine Learning, and Generative AI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AI for Administrators focuses on enabling management professionals to make informed decisions using AI, Machine Learning, and Generative AI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Prompt Engineering course introduces learners to effectively interacting with AI systems to generate accurate and meaningful outputs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prompt Engineering course introduces learners to effectively interacting with AI systems to generate accurate and meaningful outputs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ‘AI for All’ campaign, launched in May 2025 in collaboration with IIT Madras Pravartak, has seen strong traction. Its first batch featured five introductory AI courses spanning disciplines such as Physics, Chemistry, Accounting, Cricket Analytics, and AI/ML using Python, recording over 42,000 registrations. A second batch introduced an additional course, AI for Educators, aimed at K–12 teachers, and attracted over 50,000 registrations, read the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ‘AI for All’ campaign, launched in May 2025 in collaboration with IIT Madras Pravartak, has seen strong traction. Its first batch featured five introductory AI courses spanning disciplines such as Physics, Chemistry, Accounting, Cricket Analytics, and AI/ML using Python, recording over 42,000 registrations. A second batch introduced an additional course, AI for Educators, aimed at K–12 teachers, and attracted over 50,000 registrations, read the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Direct link to apply here

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