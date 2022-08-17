Home / Education / Admissions / INI CET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results out on aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results out on aiimsexams.ac.in

Published on Aug 17, 2022 09:21 AM IST
  • INI CET Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment results have been published on aiimsexams.ac.in.
INI CET counselling, first round seat allotment results announced on aiimsexams.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

INI CET Counselling Result 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has announced seat allotment results for the first round of INI CET counselling 2022. Candidates can go to aiimsexams.ac.in and check their admission status.

Candidates can check results using their INI CET roll number.

Institute of National Importance-Combined Entrance Test or INI-CET is a national-level entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses at AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS, PGIMER and some other institutes.

Selected candidates can now apply for admission to the July 2022 session of MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS courses at these institutes.

INI CET round 1 counselling result

How to check INI CET counselling result 2022

  1. Go to aiimsexams.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link ‘Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2022 Session’.
  3. Download the PDF file and check your selection status using roll number.
education news
