ISB and Emeritus launch 40-week online Chief Digital Officer Programme

ISB Executive Education has announced the launch of the Chief Digital Officer programme in collaboration with Emeritus.

The Chief Digital Officer programme by ISB Executive Education is the first of its kind in India

The 40-week online programme aims to enable leaders to transition from tactical or functional roles to building entirely new businesses and take strategic initiatives.

The eligibility criterion is as follows:

Any graduate/diploma holder with minimum 10 years of work experience required

The programme starts on September 28, 2023, and has a fee of INR 6,00,000 + GST.

This programme is especially for senior-level professionals with over 18 years of work experience, who are leading digital transformation initiatives at their organisations.

According to a press release issued by Emeritus, this 40- week online programme is also suited for change makers, looking to build high-performance digital transformation teams and who can facilitate quick adoption of innovative digital technologies across the organisation.

On successful completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion from ISB Executive Education and gain the ISB Executive Alumni Status.

Taught by distinguished ISB faculty, the programme in collaboration with Emeritus, enables professionals to become adept at the changing business needs of the digital world, the press release further said.

Visit the programme page for more details.