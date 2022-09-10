JEECUP 2022 Counseling Live: Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment result today

JEECUP 2022 Counseling Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP 2022 Counseling Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment result today, September 10, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

After Round 1 seat allotment result has been declared, the online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, document verification at the district help centres, Round 1 security fee of ₹3000 deposition by FLOAT candidates and institute fee deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their login from September 11 to September 13, 2022.

The classes for session 2022-23 will commence on September 24, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates on seat allotment result below.