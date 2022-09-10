JEECUP 2022 Counselling: UPJEE Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP 2022 Counselling seat allotment result today, September 10, 2022. UPJEE Round 1 seat allotment result will be released and will be available on the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Soon after Round 1 seat allotment result has been declared, the online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, document verification at the district help centres, Round 1 security fee of ₹3000 deposition by FLOAT candidates and institute fee deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their login from September 11 to September 13, 2022.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

Candidates can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on login details and enter the login details.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The round 2 registration process will be conducted from September 11 to September 13, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEECUP.

