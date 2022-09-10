JEECUP 2022 Counseling Live: Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment result today
JEECUP 2022 Counseling Live Updates: Polytechnic Seat Allotment result will be releasing today, September 10, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates below.
JEECUP 2022 Counseling Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP 2022 Counseling Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment result today, September 10, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.
After Round 1 seat allotment result has been declared, the online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, document verification at the district help centres, Round 1 security fee of ₹3000 deposition by FLOAT candidates and institute fee deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their login from September 11 to September 13, 2022.
The classes for session 2022-23 will commence on September 24, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates on seat allotment result below.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 10, 2022 10:51 AM IST
JEECUP counselling 2022: Check the help centre list
Sep 10, 2022 10:45 AM IST
JEECUP 2022 counselling seat allotment result will be announced today, September 10, 2022. The registration process was started on September 9. The commencement of classes for Round 1 and Round 2 will be done from September 24, 2022 onwards.
Sep 10, 2022 10:40 AM IST
jeecup.nic.in
jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Sep 10, 2022 10:34 AM IST
Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on login details and enter the login details.
Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Sep 10, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Round 1 security fee of ₹3000/. The security fee payment date is September 11 to September 13, 2022. The link to make the payment of fees will be made available tomorrow.
Sep 10, 2022 10:23 AM IST
JEECUP counselling date - September 7 to September 13, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available today, September 10, 2022. Candidates will check the result on the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.
Sep 10, 2022 10:17 AM IST
The online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, document verification at the district help centres, Round 1 security fee of ₹3000 deposition by FLOAT candidates and institute fee deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their login from September 11 to September 13, 2022.
Sep 10, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment results through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.
Sep 10, 2022 10:08 AM IST
The last date for JEECUP round 1 was September 9, 2022. The registration was done through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.
Sep 10, 2022 10:03 AM IST
UPJEE 2022 counselling seat allotment result will be releasing today, September 10, 2022.