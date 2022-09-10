Home / Education / Admissions / JEECUP 2022 Counseling Live: Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment result today
JEECUP 2022 Counseling Live: Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment result today

Updated on Sep 10, 2022 10:51 AM IST

JEECUP 2022 Counseling Live Updates: Polytechnic Seat Allotment result will be releasing today, September 10, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates below.

JEECUP 2022 Counseling Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP 2022 Counseling Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment result today, September 10, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in. 

After  Round 1 seat allotment result has been declared, the online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, document verification at the district help centres, Round 1 security fee of  3000 deposition by FLOAT candidates and institute fee deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their login from September 11 to September 13, 2022.

The classes for session 2022-23 will commence on September 24, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates on seat allotment result below. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    JEECUP counselling 2022: Check the help centre list

    JEECUP counselling 2022 help centre list can be checked here

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    JEECUP 2022 counselling seat allotment: Today 

    JEECUP 2022 counselling seat allotment result will be announced today, September 10, 2022. The registration process was started on September 9. The commencement of classes for Round 1 and Round 2 will be done from September 24, 2022 onwards. 

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    JEECUP counselling 2022 round 1: Where to check 

    jeecup.nic.in

    jeecup.admissions.nic.in

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:34 AM IST

    Polytechnic counselling: How to check 

    Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

    Click on login details and enter the login details.

    Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:28 AM IST

    JEECUP counselling fees 

    Round 1 security fee of 3000/. The security fee payment date is September 11 to September 13, 2022. The link to make the payment of fees will be made available tomorrow. 

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:23 AM IST

    JEECUP counselling date: Round 1 dates 

    JEECUP counselling date - September 7 to September 13, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available today, September 10, 2022. Candidates will check the result on the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in. 

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:17 AM IST

    JEECUP counselling 2022-23: Payment dates 

    The online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, document verification at the district help centres, Round 1 security fee of 3000 deposition by FLOAT candidates and institute fee deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their login from September 11 to September 13, 2022.

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:13 AM IST

    UP polytechnic counselling: Where to check 

    Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment results through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:08 AM IST

    JEECUP round 1 registrations last date

    The last date for JEECUP round 1 was September 9, 2022. The registration was done through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

  • Sep 10, 2022 10:03 AM IST

    UPJEE 2022 counselling: Seat allotment result releasing today 

    UPJEE 2022 counselling seat allotment result will be releasing today, September 10, 2022. 

