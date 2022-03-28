Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

JKCET 2022: Register at jkbopee.gov.in, check dates here

The Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance (CET Engineering)-2022 Test registration process is underway apply till April 7.
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 03:54 PM IST
The registration process for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance (CET Engineering)-2022 Test is underway. Candidates can apply online at the official website of J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) at www.jkbopee.gov.in. The last date of registration for JKCET 2022 is April 7.

The JKCET 2022 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 22. The JKCET 2022 application fee is 1200. Candidates can pay the application fee using net banking, credit card, or debit card.

Here's the direct link to apply

JKCET 2022: Know how to register

Visit the JKCET 2022 official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the CET Engineering tab

Fill the application form

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee in online mode

Submit the application form and take print out.

For any assistance/guidance in this respect, applicants can contact the Help Desk of the BOPEE's I.T. Section at 0194-2437647 / 0194-2433590 / 0191-2479371 / 0191-2470102 and/or email helpdeskjakbopee@gmail.com during office hours and working days only.

Check notification below:

