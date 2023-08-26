JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live: Second merit list likely today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Jawaharlal Nehru University is expected to release JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 soon. The second merit list for postgraduate courses when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The tentative date of release of the 2nd merit list was August 25, 2023, which has not been released yet.

After the release of 2nd merit list candidates will have to complete the pre-enrollment registration, and slot booking and pay the admission fee by August 28. Candidates who submitted for admission to MA programs in foreign languages and were chosen in the first round must go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1. For other courses, it will be completed on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.