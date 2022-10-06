JoSAA 2022 seat allocation result for Round 4 releasing this week at josaa.nic.in

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release JoSAA 2022 seat allocation result for Round 4 will be released this week on October 8, 2022. The seat allocation result can be checked by all registered candidates through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting: fee payment / document upload/ response by candidate to query will be done from October 8 to October 10, 2022. The last date to respond to query is October 11, 2022 and initiation of withdrawal of seat/ exit from seat allocation process is from October 8 to October 11, 2022.

JoSAA 2022 seat allocation result: How to check

Candidates can check the seat allocation result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Click on JoSAA 2022 seat allocation result for Round 4 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official site of JoSAA for more related details.

