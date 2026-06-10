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JoSAA 2026: Mock seat allotment 2 list out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

JoSAA 2026 mock seat allotment 2 list has been released. The direct link to check the allotment list is given here. 

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 02:00 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the mock seat allotment second list for JoSAA Counselling 2026 on June 10, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA 2026: Mock seat allotment 2 list out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here(HT file)

The mock seat allotment list 2 was released on the basis of the choices filled in by candidates as of June 9, 2026, 5 pm.

The choices lock facility has also been activated. The last date for candidates to register and fill choices for academic program under JoSAA 2026 ends on June 11, 2026.

Direct link to check mock seat allotment list 

JoSAA 2026: How to check mock seat allotment list

To check the mock seat allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2026 second mock seat allocation list link available on the home page.

The total intake (i.e. number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and STPwD.

TNEA Counselling 2026: Random number releasing today at tneaonline.org, here's how to check

Seat allocation in IITs and IISc is based on JEE (Advanced) 2026 rank and seat allocation in NIT+ System is based on JEE (Main) 2026 rank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

 
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