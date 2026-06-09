Department of Higher Education, West Bengal has released the WBCAP Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 on June 9, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the phase 1 counselling round can check the merit list through the official website of WBCAP at wbcap.in. WBCAP Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 released at wbcap.in, admission begins today (Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the official schedule, the admission against seat allotment will be done from June 9 to June 15, 2026. The publication of institution-wise and course/ programme-wise seat allotment in the upgrade round will be done on June 20, 2026.

The admission against seat allotment in the upgrade round is from June 20 to 23, 2026. The physical verification of admitted candidates at the institution level is from June 27 to July 4, 2026. The classes will commence on July 6, 2026.

Direct link to check WBCAP Merit List 2026

WBCAP Merit List 2026: How to check All the registered candidates can check the merit list through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBCAP at wbcap.in.

2. Click on WBCAP Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your merit list will be displayed.

5. Check the merit list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBCAP.