JoSAA Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 2 seat allotment result today

JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA will publish round 2 seat allotment result today, September 28, by 5 pm. Candidates who have applied for NIT+ or IIT admissions will get their results on josaa.nic.in.

Selected candidates can report online for admission through fee payment, document upload from September 28 to October 1.

Candidates can apply for withdrawal of seat or exit from the seat allocation process in round 2 from September 29, 10 am to October 1.

JoSAA counselling 2022 will be held in 4 rounds, after which registration for CSAB counselling will begin.

Seat allotment result for JoSAA rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be announced on October 3, 8, 12 and 16, respectively. JoSAA is for both IIT and NIT+ admissions and CSAB is only for leftover seats of the NIT+ system. CSAB counselling 2022 will begin on October 16.