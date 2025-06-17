JoSAA Counselling 2025: Window to make fee payment and online reporting for round 1 closes tomorrow, link here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, will be closing the window for fee payment and online reporting for Round 1 on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted a seat and are yet to make fee payment can do so on the official website at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2025: Window to make Round 1 fee payment and online reporting will close on June 18, 2025. The direct link is given here.

Following this, the resolution of fee payment issues for candidates who have made payment attempts before the payment deadline will be done by June 19, 2025 and the last date to respond to query is scheduled for June 20, 2025.

The second mock seat allocation list was released on June 11, 2025. The mock seat allocation 2 list was released based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025, 17:00 IST.

The Round 2 seat allocation results will be declared on June 21, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 round 1 counselling 2025: How to make fee payment

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make payment of fee.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the candidate login section.

3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Check your allotted seat and make payment of fee online for Round 1.

5. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of JoSAA.