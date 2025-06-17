Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WBJEE Result 2025 News: Where, how to check West Bengal JEE scores when out

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 17, 2025 03:59 PM IST

When announced, candidates can check WBJEE result 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Result 2025 News: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) conducted the WBJEE 2025 exam in April. The provisional answer key and candidates responses have been released and the result, along with the final answer key are expected next. When announced, candidates can check WBJEE result 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

WBJEE Result 2025 News: Where, how to check West Bengal JEE scores when announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
WBJEE Result 2025 News: Where, how to check West Bengal JEE scores when announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: MHT CET result 2025 out live updates

Candidates who were not satisfied with the provisional answer key were allowed to raise objections till May 11. 

“A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of 500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful,” WBJEE said.

It added that objections will be reviewed and the board's decision in this regard will be final. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys

Also read: UP BEd JEE result 2025 live updates

Along with the WBJEE result, the board will also announce the names of toppers and their marks. The board is also expected to announce the category-wise cut-off marks, the number of candidates who appeared and qualified and other details.

WBJEE conducted the entrance examination on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to check WBJEE result 2025 when declared

1. Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2025 examination tab.

3. Open the result or scorecard download link, as displayed.

4. Enter your login details and submit.

5. Check and download the result.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the board's website for updates regarding the exam result and the final answer key. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
News / Education News / Exam Results / WBJEE Result 2025 News: Where, how to check West Bengal JEE scores when out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On