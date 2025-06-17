WBJEE Result 2025 News: Where, how to check West Bengal JEE scores when out

WBJEE Result 2025 News: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) conducted the WBJEE 2025 exam in April. The provisional answer key and candidates responses have been released and the result, along with the final answer key are expected next. When announced, candidates can check WBJEE result 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Result 2025 News: Where, how to check West Bengal JEE scores when announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who were not satisfied with the provisional answer key were allowed to raise objections till May 11.

“A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful,” WBJEE said.

It added that objections will be reviewed and the board's decision in this regard will be final. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys

Along with the WBJEE result, the board will also announce the names of toppers and their marks. The board is also expected to announce the category-wise cut-off marks, the number of candidates who appeared and qualified and other details.

WBJEE conducted the entrance examination on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to check WBJEE result 2025 when declared

1. Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2025 examination tab.

3. Open the result or scorecard download link, as displayed.

4. Enter your login details and submit.

5. Check and download the result.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the board's website for updates regarding the exam result and the final answer key.