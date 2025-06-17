UP BEd JEE Result 2025 Live Updates: Result today at 1 pm on bujhansi.ac.in

UP BEd JEE Result 2025 Live Updates: Result will be declared at 1 pm today, June 17

UP BEd JEE Result 2025 Live Updates: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will announce the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) result 2025 today, June 17. UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari will announce the result at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, BU Jhanshi said in an official statement. When declared, candidates can check their results using the link given on the BU Jhansi official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

This year, 3,44,546 candidates registered for the BEd entrance examination in Uttar Pradesh and of them, around 89 per cent took the test. The exam was held on June 1. The examination was held at 751 centers across 69 districts in the state.

Of the 3,44,546 registered candidates (1,96,700 females and 1,47,846 males), a total of 3,05,331 candidates appeared for the test in the first shift.

In the second shift, out of 3,44,546 registered candidates, 3,05,099 candidates took the exam.

The exam conducting authority installed around 12,000 high-tech CCTV cameras and approximately 3,600 biometric machines at exam centers. Attendance was recorded using face recognition and fingerprint verification systems with AI and real-time biometric atendance to ensure authenticity.

