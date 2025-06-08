WBJEE Result 2025 News: How to download West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam rank card when out, important details here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, is expected to release the results of WBJEE 2025 soon. When released, candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Result 2025 News: Check the steps to download the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam rank card when released. (HT file)

Notably, the board has already released the provisional answer key for WBJEE, and allowed candidates who wish to challenge to file their objections by May 11, 2025. Candidates had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.

The board said it will review the challenges and make the final decision.

Things to know about result:

As per the WBJEEB, the WBJEE result will be published as a Rank Card containing all relevant ranks, total scores, and component scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry). Candidates will be able to view and download their rank card, for a brief period, by logging in with their password.

Additionally, the board will not publish s a rank list to ensure confidentiality to each candidate.

WBJEE 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts. Paper I (Mathematics) was held in the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) was conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2025 Results: How to check

Candidates can check their rank card when out by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download WBJEE Result/Rank Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the WBJEE Result 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check check the official website of WBJEEB.