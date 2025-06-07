The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released revised schedule for NEET PG 2025 exam. Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the revised schedule on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2025 exam to be held on August 3, check revised schedule here

As per the revised schedule, the NEET PG examination will be held in a single shift on August 3, 2025, as directed by the Supreme Court. To accommodate all the candidates in Single Shift, NEET-PG will now be conducted in more cities.

Therefore, all the candidates will have to re-submit their choice of exam city. The application form for choosing the exam city will be available from June 13 to June 17, 2025. During submission of the online application

form, candidate will be able to see only those cities where testing seats are available. The allotment of venue in the chosen Exam City will be done by NBEMS.The exact venue will be informed to the candidates through admit cards. The Candidates shall make their own arrangement for travel/boarding etc.

However, the selection of exam city by the candidates will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The edit window will open on June 20 and will close on June 22, 2025. The exam city details will be informed to the candidates on July 21, 2025 and the admit card will be issued on July 31, 2025.

The NEET PG exam will be held on August 3 from 9 am to 12.30 pm. The result for the same will be announced on September 3, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.