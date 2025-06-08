COMEDK Result 2025: UGET scorecard released at comedk.org, direct link to download rank card here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK Result 2025 scorecard on June 7, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the common entrance test can check the results through the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK Result 2025: UGET scorecard released, direct link to download

The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) was held on May 10 and May 25, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in three sessions: the morning session from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, the afternoon session from 1 PM to 4 PM, and the evening session from 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. There were 180 questions in total. Of these, 60 questions each were asked from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

COMEDK Result 2025: How to download UGET scorecard

All those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the rank card and download it by following the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

2. Click on COMEDK Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your rank card will be displayed.

5. Check the rank card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling registration process begins on June 9, 2025 from 4 pm onwards. The last date to apply is June 18, 2025 till 2 pm.

The eligibility criteria for counselling process is that candidate should have passed the 2nd PUC / 12th Standard examination with English as one of the Languages and obtained a minimum of 45% of marks in aggregate in Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry / Bio-Technology /Biology / Electronics / Computer Science (40% for SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka State only). Relaxation in minimum academic eligibility (i.e. 45% to 40%) is applicable only to Karnataka Candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of COMEDK.