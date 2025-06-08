OJEE 2025 result news: Where, how to check Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results when released, check details

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee is expected to soon release the results of OJEE 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2025 result news: Check steps to download Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results when released. (HT file)

Candidates will likely need to enter details like their Application Number and Password to check their results on the official website.

OJEE 2025 Results: Steps to check results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results

1. Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.

2. O the home page, click on the link to download the OJEE Results 2025

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your OJEE 2025 results displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

When is result expected?

As per the official information bulletin, the OJEE 2025 results are tentatively scheduled to be out in the first week of June 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the written examination was conducted on May 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12, 2025, in computer-test mode (CBT). The exam was held in three shifts for two hours. The first shift was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, second shift from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third shift from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Each question had four answers (including one correct answer) and candidates had to select the appropriate answer.

Each correct answer will fetch four marks. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

No mark will be awarded/deducted for un-attempted questions.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.