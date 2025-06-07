Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2025 on June 7, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TS PGECET at pgecet.tgche.ac.in. TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2025 released at pgecet.tgche.ac.in, download link here

The entrance examination will be held on June 16, 17, 18 and 19, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The reporting time for first shift is 8.30 am and the reporting time for second shift is 12.30 pm.

The examination will be conducted in Online Mode only, i.e., a Computer-Based Test (CBT). It will last 2 hours and consist of 120 multiple-choice objective-type questions, with one mark for each question. No negative marks will be awarded for incorrect answers.

TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS PGECET at pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentage of marks for the TG PGECET-2025 is 25% of the maximum marks (i.e. 30 marks). However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST there is no minimum qualifying prescribed. Based on the marks secured the ranks will be issued.