MHT CET Result 2025 Live: PCM results out, PCB tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2025 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 result for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group on cetcell.mahacet.org. Results for the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group will be declared tomorrow, June 17, reads a message displayed on the official website. ...Read More

MHT CET PCM result 2025: Direct link

MHT CET PCM Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download MHT CET results for the PCM group.

3. Enter your registered email ID, password and login.

4. Check and download your result.

The MHT CET examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17, 2025 for the PCB group, and from April 19 to May 5, 2025 for the PCM group.

A total of 3,01,072 candidates were registered for the exam in the PCB group. Of them, 2,82,737 candidates appeared for the exam.

For the PCM group, 4,64,263 candidates registered, of whom 4,22,863 candidates appeared.

The provisional answer key of MHT CET was released on May 18 for the PCB group and May 21 for the PCM group.

A total of 40 objections filed by candidates were found valid and full marks will be awarded for those questions.

Check live updates on MHT CET result 2025 below.