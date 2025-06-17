NEET Result 2025: All you need to know about MCC counselling

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The result of the medical entrance test NEET UG 2025 has been announced and the next step for the successful candidates is to apply for the online counselling process. For MBBS and BDS seats, there are two types of counselling – all India quota and state quota. For the all India quota, the NEET UG counselling is carried out by the Medical Counselling Committee or MCC. State counselling is done by the respective state authorities. NEET Result 2025: Here's all you need to know about MCC counselling(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates should also know that beyond MBBS and BDS, there are courses like veterinary, life sciences and nursing that they can apply for (at undergraduate level) using the NEET UG score.

What is MCC NEET UG counselling?

MCC counselling is held for the following seats-

15 per cent All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),

100 per cent MBBS/ BDS seats of BHU,

100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India,

100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal), 100 per cent AMU

85 per cent of state quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental), 100 per cent -Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal Quota of Jamia students

15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

MCC NEET UG counselling will be an online process till seat allocation, after which shortlisted candidates must report to their allotted medical colleges to confirm admission.

Last year, the counselling was held in two rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round and a special stray vacancy round.

Before applying, candidates should check the brochure which will be uploaded on the official website to confirm their eligibility and for other details.