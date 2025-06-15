NEET UG 2025 success story: 'Aspired to be doctor since class 10,' says AIR 3 holder Krishang Joshi

The National Testing Agency declared the results of the NEET (UG) examination on Saturday. Krishang Joshi has secured All India Rank 3 in the NEET UG 2025 examination, entering the top ranks of one of India's toughest medical entrance tests. Krishang Joshi secured AIR 3 in NEET UG 2025, He said that he aspired to be a doctor since class 10 (HT)

Krishang, originally from Uttarakhand, took the NEET UG exam from Maharashtra and brought pride to his family and state with this remarkable achievement.

While speaking to ANI about his success, Krishang said, "Since class ten, my ambition has been to become a doctor, because as my parents say, it is a very noble profession, you can work independently and serve society."

"My father works as a deputy conservator at the New Mangaluru Port Association and my mother is a housewife," he added.

He shared that the ambition to become a doctor had taken root years ago.

Krishang also admitted that he was surprised by the result. "I did not expect a third rank. I was sure I would get a rank under 50..."

Meanwhile, Indore's Utkarsh Awadhiya secured All India Rank 2 in NEET UG 2025. He advised NEET aspirants to stay away from social media.

He says, "I continued working hard and enjoyed the journey. It is not that this journey was very difficult for me. I enjoyed this journey at every step. I started the preparation in class 11. Our class timings were 9.30 am to 6.30 pm. I used to return to the hostel after that and study seriously for 2 to 3 hours."

He advised aspirants to avoid too much mobile use."I lived in a hostel because the study environment created in a hostel cannot be created at home. My father is a branch manager in HDFC Bank. My mother is a housewife. I also have a younger brother. He will probably prepare for the JEE. I would like to tell children that if you want to prepare well for NEET, then do not use mobile too much. You should stay away from social media," he added.

The NEET (UG) examinations were held on May 4 across 548 cities in India and 14 international centres. More than 20.8 lakh students appeared for the NEET (UG) examination.

"NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE! All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at https://neet.nta.nic.in", NTA said in its 'X' post.

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar achieved the first rank in the NEET (UG) 2025 examination with a percentile of 99.9999547.