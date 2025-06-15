"Wanted to study Arts and pursue UPSC": Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar tops in NEET 2025

"I wanted to pursue Arts subjects in school final years and dreamt of pursuing UPSC. But my life took a turn now after I took biology as my sister advised," said Mahesh Kumar (18), a native of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh who topped in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) this year. Mahesh Kumar has secured the first rank in NEET UG 2025

Mahesh, who had been studying in a reputed coaching centre in Sikar, secured 99.99% in the exam on Saturday. "It was my first attempt. I started preparing for the exam in 2022 but could not appear for it as I was under-age. Though I expected a good result, I could not believe that I would top in the country," Mahesh said.

Mahesh used to study 6 to 7 hours in a day. "I used to study 6 to 7 hours daily. I also reduced it to 4 to 5 hours a month before the exam to keep myself stress-free."

Both of Mahesh's parents are government school teachers. "They have never put any pressure on me. A week before the exam, my mother also arrived in Sikar and started staying with me. I used to struggle a bit with Biology in my initial coaching days. But I developed my strength gradually. This year, the questions were also very unexpected. I could never imagine that I would be able to top," said Mahesh while attending a grand-celebration organised by his coaching centre in Sikar.

Apart from Mahesh, at least three more students from Rajasthan - Tany, Soumya Sharma, and Manavendra Rajpurohit secured their positions in the top 15, showed the NTA website.