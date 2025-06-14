NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Mahesh Kumar secures AIR 1, Avika Aggarwal is female topper

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the NEET Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. The Agency has also released the merit list. NEET Result 2025 OUT Live Updates NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Mahesh Kumar secures AIR 1 rank, Avika Aggarwal is female topper(HT File)

Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan has secured AIR 1. He has scored 99.9999547 percentile. Avika Aggarwal of Delhi (NCT) is the female topper of NEET UG 2025. She has secured AIR 5 and has scored 99.9996832 percentile.

NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Top 10 list here

The list given below includes names and details of top 10 candidates.

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar - 99.9999547 percentile

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya - 99.9999095 percentile

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal- 99.9996832 percentile

Rank 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani- 99.9996832

Rank 7: Keshav Mittal- 99.9996832

Rank 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag- 99.9996379

Rank 9: Harsh Kedawat- 99.9995474

Rank 10: Aarav Agrawal- 99.9995474

This year a total of 2276069 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2209318 candidates have appeared in it. A total of 1236531 candidates have passed the medical entrance examination.

Out of the total number of candidates who have passed the exam, 514063 are male candidates, 722462 are female candidates and 6 are from third gender.