Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Mahesh Kumar secures AIR 1, Avika Aggarwal is female topper

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 14, 2025 01:47 PM IST

NEET Result 2025 Toppers List has been released. Mahesh Kumar has secured Rank 1. Avika Aggarwal has secured AIR 5 and is female topper. 

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the NEET Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. The Agency has also released the merit list. NEET Result 2025 OUT Live Updates 

NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Mahesh Kumar secures AIR 1 rank, Avika Aggarwal is female topper(HT File)
NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Mahesh Kumar secures AIR 1 rank, Avika Aggarwal is female topper(HT File)

Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan has secured AIR 1. He has scored 99.9999547 percentile. Avika Aggarwal of Delhi (NCT) is the female topper of NEET UG 2025. She has secured AIR 5 and has scored 99.9996832 percentile.

NEET UG Result 2025: NTA NEET results declared at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to check here

NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Top 10 list here 

The list given below includes names and details of top 10 candidates.

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar - 99.9999547 percentile

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya - 99.9999095 percentile

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal- 99.9996832 percentile

Rank 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani- 99.9996832

Rank 7: Keshav Mittal- 99.9996832

Rank 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag- 99.9996379

Rank 9: Harsh Kedawat- 99.9995474

Rank 10: Aarav Agrawal- 99.9995474

This year a total of 2276069 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2209318 candidates have appeared in it. A total of 1236531 candidates have passed the medical entrance examination.

Out of the total number of candidates who have passed the exam, 514063 are male candidates, 722462 are female candidates and 6 are from third gender.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
News / Education News / Exam Results / NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Mahesh Kumar secures AIR 1, Avika Aggarwal is female topper
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On