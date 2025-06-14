NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Mahesh Kumar secures AIR 1, Avika Aggarwal is female topper
NEET Result 2025 Toppers List has been released. Mahesh Kumar has secured Rank 1. Avika Aggarwal has secured AIR 5 and is female topper.
The National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the NEET Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. The Agency has also released the merit list. NEET Result 2025 OUT Live Updates
Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan has secured AIR 1. He has scored 99.9999547 percentile. Avika Aggarwal of Delhi (NCT) is the female topper of NEET UG 2025. She has secured AIR 5 and has scored 99.9996832 percentile.
NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Top 10 list here
The list given below includes names and details of top 10 candidates.
Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar - 99.9999547 percentile
Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya - 99.9999095 percentile
Rank 3: Krishang Joshi- 99.9998189 percentile
Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha- 99.9998189 percentile
Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal- 99.9996832 percentile
Rank 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani- 99.9996832
Rank 7: Keshav Mittal- 99.9996832
Rank 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag- 99.9996379
Rank 9: Harsh Kedawat- 99.9995474
Rank 10: Aarav Agrawal- 99.9995474
This year a total of 2276069 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2209318 candidates have appeared in it. A total of 1236531 candidates have passed the medical entrance examination.
Out of the total number of candidates who have passed the exam, 514063 are male candidates, 722462 are female candidates and 6 are from third gender.