NEET UG Result 2025: NTA NEET results declared at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to check here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared NEET UG Result 2025 on ... Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG exam was held on May 4, 2025 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. The agency has also released the responses and question papers along with the provisional key.

Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period.

NEET UG Result 2025: How to check

Those candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Medical Couselling Committee will release the NEET UG counselling schedule likely soon. The dates and other details regarding the counselling for undergraduate courses will be available on MCC website.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.