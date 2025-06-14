NEET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025. Candidates can check and download the NEET result key from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The direct link and other important information are mentioned below. NEET result 2025 live updates NEET UG Result 2025 declared, here's how to check scorecards(Unsplash)

Along with the result, the agency has also provided the final answer key, cut-off marks, names and marks of the toppers and other information.

Ahead of the result announcement, NTA released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates on the payment of a fee per question.

“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” NTA said in the exam's information bulletin.

Subject experts reviewed the objections and if they were found correct, the final answer key was revised.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted in a single shift on May 4, 2025. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

Steps to download the NEET UG 2025 result

Go to the NEET UG official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter your login details

Submit and download the answer key