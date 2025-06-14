Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET UG Result 2025 declared, here's how to check scorecards

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 14, 2025 01:05 PM IST

NEET UG Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to download scorecards is given here. 

NEET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025. Candidates can check and download the NEET result key from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The direct link and other important information are mentioned below. NEET result 2025 live updates

NEET UG Result 2025 declared, here's how to check scorecards(Unsplash)
NEET UG Result 2025 declared, here's how to check scorecards(Unsplash)

Along with the result, the agency has also provided the final answer key, cut-off marks, names and marks of the toppers and other information.

Ahead of the result announcement, NTA released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates on the payment of a fee per question.

“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” NTA said in the exam's information bulletin.

Subject experts reviewed the objections and if they were found correct, the final answer key was revised.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted in a single shift on May 4, 2025. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

Steps to download the NEET UG 2025 result

Go to the NEET UG official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter your login details

Submit and download the answer key

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
News / Education News / Exam Results / NEET UG Result 2025 declared, here's how to check scorecards
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On