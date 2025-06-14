NEET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA NEET final answer key out at neet.nta.nic.in, results to be out soon
Stay tuned for real-time updates on the NEET UG Result 2025 as NTA announces the final answer key today. Access exclusive insights about result timings, scorecards, and key details regarding admission cut-offs. Follow us for the latest developments directly from the NEET portal: neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG Result 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the NEET UG Result 2025 likely today. The time of result announcement is not available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in....Read More
The final answer key has been released. The link to download it is given below.
Direct link to check NEET UG Final Answer Key 2025
The medical entrance test was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.
The NEET UG provisional key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer.
Subject experts will review the challenges, and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised. The result of NEET UG 2025 will be based on the final answer key.
How to Check NEET UG Result 2025
1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Open the NEET UG 2025 result link displayed on the home page
3. Enter your login details
4. Submit and check the result.
NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Check exam details
(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
(iii) Unanswered: No mark (0).
NEET UG Result 2025 Live: An All India Merit List of the qualified candidates shall be prepared based on All India Rank in the Merit List of the NEET (UG) - 2025 and candidates shall be admitted to Undergraduate Medical Courses from the said list only, with existing reservation policy.
NEET UG Result 2025 Live: 5 questions have 2 correct options
NEET UG Result 2025 Live: As per the final answer key released by the Agency, a total of 5 questions have 2 correct options.
