Saturday, June 14, 2025
    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA NEET final answer key out at neet.nta.nic.in, results to be out soon

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 14, 2025 10:07 AM IST

    Stay tuned for real-time updates on the NEET UG Result 2025 as NTA announces the final answer key today. Access exclusive insights about result timings, scorecards, and key details regarding admission cut-offs. Follow us for the latest developments directly from the NEET portal: neet.nta.nic.in.

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the NEET UG Result 2025 likely today. The time of result announcement is not available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in....Read More

    The final answer key has been released. The link to download it is given below. 

    Direct link to check NEET UG Final Answer Key 2025 

    The medical entrance test was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

    The NEET UG provisional key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200 per answer.

    Subject experts will review the challenges, and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised. The result of NEET UG 2025 will be based on the final answer key. 

    NEET Results 2025 News: List of top medical colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings

    How to Check NEET UG Result 2025

    1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

    2. Open the NEET UG 2025 result link displayed on the home page

    3. Enter your login details

    4. Submit and check the result.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 14, 2025 10:07 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Check exam details 

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: The exam was held at 5453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

    June 14, 2025 10:04 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: About provisional answer key and objection window

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: The provisional answer key was released on June 3, and the objection window closed on June 5, 2025. The agency has also released the responses and question papers along with the provisional key. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200 per answer challenged within a specified period.

    June 14, 2025 10:01 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Check marking scheme 

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Know the marking scheme 

    (i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

    (ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

    (iii) Unanswered: No mark (0).

    June 14, 2025 9:58 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: All India merit list to be released

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: An All India Merit List of the qualified candidates shall be prepared based on All India Rank in the Merit List of the NEET (UG) - 2025 and candidates shall be admitted to Undergraduate Medical Courses from the said list only, with existing reservation policy.

    June 14, 2025 9:55 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Where to check results when announced?

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: When announced, candidates can check the NEET UG result on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

    June 14, 2025 9:53 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: When is the result expected?

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: According to the exam's information bulletin, the result is expected by June 14.

    June 14, 2025 9:49 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: How to check results when announced?

    Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

    Open the NEET UG 2025 result link displayed on the home page

    Enter your login details

    Submit and check the result.

    June 14, 2025 9:47 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Login credentials required 

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: To check NEET UG 2025 scores online, candidates will need to use the following details-

    Application number

    Date of birth.

    June 14, 2025 9:45 AM IST

    NTA NEET final answer key: Where to check?

    NTA NEET final answer key: Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check and download the final answer key on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

    June 14, 2025 9:42 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: 5 questions have 2 correct options 

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: As per the final answer key released by the Agency, a total of 5 questions have 2 correct options. 

    June 14, 2025 9:40 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: How to download final answer key?

    Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. 

    Click on NEET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page. 

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers. 

    Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    June 14, 2025 9:38 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Final answer key released 

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: The final answer key has been released. 

    June 14, 2025 9:36 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Provisional key released on June 3 

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: The NEET UG provisional key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025.

    June 14, 2025 9:34 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates registered for exam 

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

    June 14, 2025 9:31 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Exam held at 5453 centres 

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: The exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

    June 14, 2025 9:29 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Exam date and shift details 

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: The medical entrance test was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    June 14, 2025 9:28 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

    June 14, 2025 9:27 AM IST

    NEET UG Result 2025 Live: Date and time 

    NEET UG Result 2025 date: By June 14 

    NEET UG Result 2025 time: Unknown 

