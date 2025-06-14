NEET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA NEET final answer key out at neet.nta.nic.in, results to be out soon

NEET UG Result 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the NEET UG Result 2025 likely today. The time of result announcement is not available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in....Read More

The final answer key has been released. The link to download it is given below.

Direct link to check NEET UG Final Answer Key 2025

The medical entrance test was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

The NEET UG provisional key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer.

Subject experts will review the challenges, and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised. The result of NEET UG 2025 will be based on the final answer key.

NEET Results 2025 News: List of top medical colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings

How to Check NEET UG Result 2025

1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Open the NEET UG 2025 result link displayed on the home page

3. Enter your login details

4. Submit and check the result.

Follow the blog for the latest updates.