Indore boy Utkarsha Awadhiya shines in NEET UG result

Indore boy Utkarsha Awadhiya secured second rank in NEET UG 2025, result of which was announced on Saturday.

Curiosity to know about human body and to fulfill the dream of his grandfather, Awadhiya started preparation for NEET from class 10.

He wants to take admission in AIIMS Delhi to pursue his MBBS. Awadhiya said, “He used to study 6-7 hours daily after coaching. In every two hours, I used to take break of 15-20 minutes to play volley ball and football. During the break, I used to spend time with u family too. This used to freshen up my mind and increased my efficacy to study with high concentration in the next two hours.

Apart from my notes, I studied NCERT books thoroughly and revised at least 10 times before the exam, said Awadhiya.

I never ignored any doubt but I kept a copy with me to write down error and doubt. After clearing the concept with the help of teachers, I used to write it in the same copy to revise, said Awadhiya.