Delhi University admissions 2025-26: CSAS portal for UG admissions launched

PTI |
Jun 17, 2025 03:34 PM IST

All undergraduate admissions will be conducted based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores.

Delhi University on Tuesday launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic year.

In a bid to expand career-oriented learning, the university has also opened admissions for various skill-based courses through its Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC).(File Photo)
In a bid to expand career-oriented learning, the university has also opened admissions for various skill-based courses through its Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC).(File Photo)

Speaking at a press conference, DU's Dean of Academics, Haneet Gandhi, announced that the CSAS portal is now open for registration.

"The varsity is offering 79 courses across its 69 colleges, with a total of 71,624 seats available for the upcoming academic session," she said.

In a bid to expand career-oriented learning, the university has also opened admissions for various skill-based courses through its Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC), Gandhi said.

Some of the programmes include AC-refrigerator repairing, animation and motion graphics, and bakery and confectionery, she added.

All undergraduate admissions will be conducted based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university has announced the launch of two new postgraduate programmes this year: MA in Tourism Management (50 seats) and MA in Hindi Journalism.

The undergraduate admission process will take place in two phases. The first phase, beginning on Tuesday, requires applicants to enter their personal information, Class 12 marks, and CUET application number on the CSAS portal.

The second phase will begin after the CUET results are declared, during which students can fill in their programme and college preferences.

The university will then release simulated ranks to help candidates understand their probable placement. The final seat allocation will be based on programme-specific merit and availability.

News / Education News / Admission News / Delhi University admissions 2025-26: CSAS portal for UG admissions launched
