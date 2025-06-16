Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2025 07:44 PM IST

Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 has been released at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below. 

Indian Army has released the admit cards for the Agniveer GD (General Duty) recruitment exams. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 is out at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The direct link to download is given here.
Direct link to download Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025

Notably, as per the official notification for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE), the Agniveer GD exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 3, 2025. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. 

The Indian Army also mentioned that the admit cards for other categories will be released on June 18, 2025.

The other categories include: 

  1. Agniveer Tradesmen (10th)
  2. Agniveer (Tech)
  3. Agniveer Tradesmen (8th)
  4. Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)
  5. Sol Tech (NA)
  6. Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, lnfo Ops, Linguist)
  7. Sepoy (Pharma)
  8. JCO RT (Pandit, Pandit Gorkha, Granthi, Maulvi (Sunni), Maulvi (Shia), Padre, Buddhist) 
  9. JCO Catering
  10. Havildar Svy Auto Carto
  11. Agniveer (Clerk/SKT)
  12. Agniveer (Clerk/ SKT) (Typing Test)

Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in
  2. On the home page, go to the candidate login section. 
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 
  4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
