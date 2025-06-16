IIT Delhi accepting applications for ‘Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning’, check course details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has commenced the Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning, a six-month course designed to equip early and mid-career professionals with the capabilities to lead in a data-centric world. Applications are open for Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning at IIT Delhi. (X/@iitdelhi)

The programme is aimed at preparing programme participants to apply data science effectively across business functions - whether it be mastering Python and machine learning algorithms or working with real-world datasets.

The Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning is best suited for early and mid-level professionals seeking to build a strong foundation in data science and machine learning to advance their career prospects.

Professionals overseeing software development or machine learning projects who are looking to deepen their understanding of data-driven decision-making can also pursue this course.

Participants will receive an industry-recognised certificate from the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi upon successful completion of the programme, and maintaining a minimum attendance of 70 percent.

Salient features of the programme

A well-structured, industry-aligned curriculum designed to build both foundational and advanced expertise in data science and machine learning. The programme offers live-online, interactive sessions led by renowned IITD faculty. Hands-on experience of learners by working with real-world datasets and engaging with case studies that reflect current industry challenges.

The course will begin from June 29, 2025, and will be conducted for six months through live online classes with the faculty.

The course fee is INR 1,50,000 + GST.

Who is eligible?

Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities), with a minimum score of 50% in Mathematics or Statistics in their 12th examination can apply for the programme.

For more information, prospective applicants are advised to visit the official website here.