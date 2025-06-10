Search Search
IIT Delhi to offer ‘B. Tech. in Design’ for JEE Advanced 2025 qualifiers, know about the four-year UG programme

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2025 08:05 PM IST

The admission to the B.Tech. in Design programme will be based on JEE Advanced rankings. Additionally, applicants will also need to UCEED. 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will be offering ‘B. Tech. in Design’, a new four-year UG programme by the institute's Department of Design from the academic year 2025–26.

IIT Delhi will offer ‘B. Tech. in Design’ for candidates who qualified JEE Advanced 2025. (HT Archive)
IIT Delhi will offer ‘B. Tech. in Design’ for candidates who qualified JEE Advanced 2025. (HT Archive)

As per IIT Delhi, the admission to the B.Tech. in Design programme will be based on JEE Advanced rankings.

In addition, applicants will also need to qualify the design aptitude test, UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design).

Through the programme, students will learn about prevalent technologies, systematic design thinking processes, research methods for analyzing socio-technical systems, communication and presentation skills, and teamwork.

The B.Tech. in Design is a transdisciplinary programme that combines the strengths of technology and design, IIT Delhi stated.

The programme will also offer courses relating to the core discipline of design and the rest from other departments, centers, and schools (like the other B. Tech. programmes).

Through the programme curricula, there will be easy collaboration and partnerships between the design department and other departments/centers/schools.

The B.Tech. in Design programme will also focus on product design. 

For more details, visit the official website of IIT Delhi. 

Follow Us On